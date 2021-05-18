





Last year there was unprecedented demand, not only at our marinas but at our parks and outdoor recreational spaces and we anticipate that same demand again this year," said city community services director Brent Lamming.

Article content If the Ontario government loosens regulations that will allow for more outdoor activities in early June, Brent Lamming is expecting city marinas to be busy. Last year, daily launches at Bellevue Marina totaled 1,436 throughout the summer, more than three times the recorded 2019 daily launches of 457 and 2018’s of 630. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Outdoor amenities remain closed under lockdown order Back to video “The demand went up at the marinas, like all our recreational amenities,” said Lamming, the city’s director of community services. But until then, provincial orders will remain in tact. Under the provincial orders, Bellevue Park and Roberta Bondar marinas are allowed to open in a limited capacity, such as for repairs, placing a boat in the water to be secured to a dock or if necessary, to allow access to a residence. The current stay-at-home order specifically prohibits the use of a marina for recreational boating. Social media posts suggest other marinas in the Algoma District have taken a different approach, allowing recreational boat launching to occur.

Article content However, The Sault Star has placed phone calls to several of the marinas and boat launches including those in Bruce Mines and on St. Joseph Island and the responses have been the same. Lamming said those that meet the provincial government criteria are able to use access the dock on the south side of Bellevue Park to launch and park their vessel only. Exceptions are made for essential service vessels including those operated by the RCMP, OPP, Sault Ste. Marie Search and Rescue, Canada Border Services and the Ministry of Natural Resources. Lamming said he understands the frustration from boat owners and the city has received may calls of concerns and complaints. “We’re telling them that our hands are tied until the provincial restrictions are lifted or are changed,” he said. This year’s quicker snow melt and warmer temperatures have people anxious to get outdoors sooner. On a typical season, the city’s boat launches and marinas don’t open until at least mid May or the Victoria Day long weekend, he said. “Last year there was unprecedented demand, not only at our marinas but at our parks and outdoor recreational spaces and we anticipate that same demand again this year,” Lamming said. The facilities can continue to be well supported within existing staffing numbers, including a complement of summer students that have been hired for various park and recreational facility positions, Lamming said. Meanwhile, an Ontario New Democrat motion put forward to immediately open outdoor amenities in the province was defeated Monday at Queen’s Park.

Article content The motion was raised by Brampton MPP Sara Singh asking the Ontario government to reopen outdoor amenities and activities immediately in order to follow the Ontario Science Table recommendation and other public health experts to promote mental and physical health during the lockdown orders. Pressure has been put on the province by a number of organizations, including golf associations, to allow golf clubs to open their doors. They’ve argued that there has not been one case of COVID-19 linked to golf play. The current-stay-at-home order is in effect until at least June 2. All outdoor recreation amenities except playgrounds, remain closed to the public. Parks and walking trails, including the Sault’s Hub Trail, is accessible but sports fields, outdoor workout equipment, basketball and tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields must remain closed. Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott has suggested that the facilities may open ahead of the June 2 date as the province continues to review the situation daily but no other specifics have been provided.

