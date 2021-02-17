Pandemic helps put trails back on track

Article content

Maintenance of Thessalon cross-country ski trails had, in previous years, fallen behind when volunteer support failed.

However, with the pandemic and the accompanying restrictions placed on gatherings and other such things these days, an increased desire to get outside and stay active has stimulated new development and volunteer labour.

“We talked to the landowners and received permission. Volunteers were out brushing and now the main trail is done,” said Thessalon Mayor Bill Rosenberg.

The small community has 6.5 kilometres of main trails and room to expand with a trail to the lookout and connectors.

“Hopefully, after then next cold snap, we will get more snow and the packing and grooming can be done. This has been a good year for shovelling but not skiing,” Rosenberg said.

The community is seeing a good mix of people coming out to work, including seniors and young families.

“Volunteers keep these programs going,” said Rosenberg. “We will be doing more work over the summer. Young families want to get outside.”