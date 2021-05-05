Pact to test sensored undergarment textiles has ‘human touch perspective’







The announcement came with $1.5 million of funding through the Ontario Together Funding program to help commercialize the layered clothing system called Skiin.

Billed as textiles that unlock human potential, an Etobicoke, Ont., company is partnering with Algoma University and Sault Area Hospital to further develop, test and analyze, the data programming opportunities of textile computing. Myant Inc. has been developing knits sensors and actuators into undergarments – underwear, bras, tank tops and chest straps – that give them the ability to react to the human body. Called Skiin Early Access Program, Myant and Toronto-based URtech Manufacturing have created the first commercial scale run of electronic components in undergarments to test. The concept would be similar to any smart technology application, where certain health factors can be monitored and data collected, simply by wearing the garments. The embedded sensors will monitor potential health issues, including COVID-19.

Article content In this case, health data collected by having the technology attached to human skin can also be used to provide early warning signs of health care issues to an individual. Data can be monitored on the elderly or dementia patients by loved ones, their health-care providers, or used collectively with others to pinpoint specific regional health-care needs. The partnership was unveiled Wednesday by Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano and Minister of Economic Development Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli. The announcement came with $1.5 million of funding through the Ontario Together Funding program to help commercialize the layered clothing system called Skiin. This specific joint venture will also see Algoma University develop a curriculum, through its school of computer science and technology programming and health sciences department, that will see students engage in research and further potential development of the product. The project includes creating a lab at Algoma University for continued research and testing and to support students who will work with Myant, likely through microcredential programming after receiving their degrees. “We’re talking about co-creating a curriculum that will lead to very high paying jobs,” said Algoma University president Asima Vezina. “These are not entry level jobs that we typically see in Northern Ontario. These are lucrative positions.” It’s also hoped that in the long term, manufacturing opportunities will develop in the city to work in conjunction with the company’s Toronto-based office.

Article content Vezina sees the partnership as a win-win for Myant, the university, the community and the health innovation sector in Northern Ontario. “Health innovation is something that Northern Ontario needs to pay attention to and Algoma University is thrilled to be at the table with Myant,” she said. Sault Ste. Marie is a good location for this work because of its manageable-size community, target populations and unique partnership that is being formed to better collaborate, said Donna Rogers, Algoma University’s vice-president of academic and research. Sault Area Hospital’s role will be to provide its experience with digital health and new product testing, said Dr. James Chan, director at SAH. “Sault Area Hospital is well positioned to participate in this initiative. It is very exciting to be part of it,” he said. Chan said that SAH has the experience in digital health, new products and has physicians interested in the research component of the project and the industry application support of the project. Chan said the hospital can bring patients and clients to the table from remote locations and determine how the elements can merge together and be shared to help with patient care and evaluate the product and its effectiveness, ultimately improving the health of regional residents. Physicians have already indicated an interest in the application, research opportunities and possibilities, that will increase the health for remote areas and target populations.

Article content For Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, the project combines several projects he has launched since taking the post more than a year ago. Microcredential learning, developing specific skills to match an employers needs, creating and protecting intellectual property and following a Made in Ontario policy gel together with this project, Romano said. The vision of the intellectual technology will empower people to proactively manage their health and deliver treatment and allow individuals to build better connections to their own selves and those who care for them, says Myant CEO Tony Chahine. Chahine said the key is to make the technology invisible and offer it in a way that won’t require participants to change their habits, or even know it is there. “The difference is that someone with a dementia or is not technology savvy can participate and be monitored by others. We have the solution but what we need from Sault Ste. Marie is the recipe, the need of the community for health care that can be personalized and localized,” Chahine said. Data can be used by medical staff to better analyze the individual’s health-care issues, even from far remote locations. “We need hospital expertise and the university and new talent within the university to come back with ideas on new user experience, whether it’s voice, or an app, or something else,” he said. He wants to turn reactive health care to proactive health care, using textiles to collect data, such as temperatures, locations and biomechanics and share them with health-care providers.

Article content “We believe this data can be used to anticipate certain conditions before they manifest into a chronic condition,” Chahine said. Romano has been working with Chahine since its early conception and he’s sold on how this technology can make a huge impact on the health and welfare of many, especially elderly loved ones or individuals at risk fro certain health issues, he said. Chahine said that with today’s advanced technology, there is no need for the elderly to fall and be left there for hours on end. Ditto for those who may have cardiac history but annual doctor’s appointments only collect data at a certain point in time, and not around the clock for weeks or months that can be better examined. In addition, this technology allows people to live regular lives in their own home and not get poked and prodded by medical personnel for a short period of time. “This gives family or loved ones who may live far away almost a physical presence by sharing the data that is collected,” he said. Vezina said Sault Ste. Marie is an ideal location to test and continue research because the region is somewhat remote and access to family doctors and hospitals can be an issue. Family members of those individuals can monitor vitals and other pertinent information from the comfort of their homes, and should a need arise, get the help needed when required. The partnership will also see about 2,500 area residents ‘test’ data collected. Participants will be provided with “kits,” which include two undergarments and other required equipment, and participate in the pilot project.

Article content Chahine said the project will focus on three specific groups – Indigenous, elderly and women. Simply put, the undergarments have special technology built into the threads that can monitor 12 health data points for the person wearing them. The undergarments are washable and treated like any other. The technology can also monitor for symptoms associated with COVID. Data points that can be collected include ECG, motions/angles, respiration, EMG, temperature, BIA/GSR, pressure, stretch, medication, actuator, EOG and chemical. It can also monitor for symptoms associated with COVID-19. “Health care has always been responsive,” said Romano. “This is an incredible project that could see a more proactive or preventative approach to health care and also help create data that show what our regional needs are and target those areas within the health care system.” “You can see the human element here. It’s not just about technology, it’s also about a human touch perspective and giving people who can’t communicate their own needs a way to get their message out,” Romano said.

