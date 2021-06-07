Patience of Canada’s Indigenous

I am ashamed to be a Christian after reading of priests, ministers and nuns treating Indigenous children as subhuman.

‘Indigenous’ refers to the inhabitants before the arrival of colonists.

Despite the history of broken promises, Indigenous, though damaged by generations of oppression, have not been broken and are resilient.

John Robson Indigenous activist: our patience for too many insults has limits.

Over and over again their living conditions on reserves are unacceptable, their land, fishing and hunting treaties are ignored, and they face discrimination from the justice system.

Canada as a nation is known worldwide for being kind, polite, and generally very accepting of all ethnic groups.

However, the treatment of Canada’s Indigenous population seems to suggest otherwise (Paquin, 2015).

Canada’s treatment of Indigenous from Day One has been a crime against humanity.

It is a failure to recognize Indigenous as human beings.

Anthropologists learn from extinct cultures, but we have a living, vibrant culture to learn from.