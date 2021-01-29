Petition aims to annex west-end Sault property for Prince Township

Article content continued
“I can tell you our board of directors is reviewing the petition and we are gathering information to make an informed decision,” Bos said. “At this point, we don’t have a determination as to which way we will go.”
Bos said the COVID-19 pandemic has created hardship for the airport and it has wanted to develop its land and diversify its revenue opportunities for some time.
“We just can’t rely on passengers and airport traffic anymore as a result of the pandemic,” he said. “Although Prince Township tells us they are supportive of the (Horizon Landing) project if this moves forward, we need to do our due diligence.”
Provenzano said he has spoken to Sault MPP Ross Romano, who has agreed to arrange a meeting between himself, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Provenzano.
Romano was unavailable Friday for comment.
“It’s unfortunate that at a time when we are focused on other significant challenges, we are giving attention to this,” Provenzano said.
But the plan could backfire on the proponents.
The City of Sault Ste. Marie could counter that Prince Township should be annexed into Sault Ste. Marie, a more likely scenario with the facilities and services the city has to offer.
There has been ongoing debates as to whether Prince Township residents should pay the same rate per capita as Sault Ste. Marie residents for services the Sault provides.
If Prince Township pushed the annexation, it’s expected that the City of Sault Ste. Marie would counter it. If the Minister of Municipal Affairs wants to consider any boundary change, a reconstruction commissioner would be appointed and a formal process would be launched. If this occurs, the appointed commissioner would not be permitted to allow each municipal body to keep the status quo. Changes would be made but that may not always be in the applicant’s favor.
“Nobody who looks at Prince Township’s taxes now should assume those costs will stay the same if the boundaries change,” Provenzano said. “Our city council would be re-looking the contracts it has with Prince, it has discussed, in the past non-residential user fees or taxes for use of our facilities and there would be no free ride.”
Lamming said there is no set date for the petitioners to present to Prince Township council.