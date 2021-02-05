Place insurance fees under microscope, council asks MPP 

Article content

Iron Bridge – Huron Shores council continues to focus on finances as it moves further into 2021.

Most recently, the municipality passed a resolution asking local MPP Michael Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin) to pressure the Ontario government to review insurance fees.

The resolution describes current insurance premiums paid by small businesses and municipalities as “exorbitant and escalating”.

Huron Shores argues the premiums are increasing at an “unaffordable rate” and could cause small businesses to close.

The Huron Shores resolution comes three months after Premier Doug Ford stated his willingness to challenge insurance companies. In October 2020, Ford said, “I’m onto these guys … gouging the people after they’ve made a fortune over all the years. I’ve had it with these insurance companies.”

Concurrent to the issue, Desjardins Insurance announced a grants program on Jan. 27 to support small businesses. Under the program, 75 small businesses will receive a $10,000 grant, with further support available for local advertising and customized business advice from MBA students at York University. In a press statement, Desjardins said that small businesses “will play a key role in driving economic recovery once the pandemic ends.”

In other money matters, Huron Shores has liquidated a fire department tanker truck. The 1999 International Model 4700 tanker was sold to the highest bid of $2500. Council also approved the for sale listing of a surplus property at 2 Allen St., in Iron Bridge.