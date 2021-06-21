Pointe Des Chenes service part of summer transit schedule 

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Transit’s summer 2021 bus schedule is finalized.

Every Saturday and Sunday beginning June 26, Sault Transit will offer service to Pointe Des Chenes day park. Three busses per day will operate from the downtown terminal to the Northern Avenue transfer point at Sault College and then to Pointe Des Chenes day park. The bus will operate on weekends including statutory holidays in which Transit operates. For anyone travelling to the Point des Chenes day park utilizing City Transit, regular fees apply ($3 each way) children under the age of 12 are free when accompanied by a responsible adult (16 or older). Users of the beach should note that there is no lifeguard on duty and all Transit rules apply.

In addition to the Pointe Des Chenes bus, the city will begin its summer Best for Kids program, which provides free transit for one adult and children to access a number of the city’s best family attractions, including the pump track, skateboard park, splash pad, Manzo and Greco pools. Customers must inform the driver upon entry in order to receive this service.