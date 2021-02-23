





Share this Story: Pointe des Chenes upgrade application gets thumbs up

Pointe des Chenes upgrade application gets thumbs up Proposed upgrades -- with a successful funding application -- and a move to get bus service to Pointe des Chenes day park were received with enthusiasm by city council.

Article content Proposed upgrades to Pointe Des Chenes day park were received with enthusiasm by city councillors Monday. They approved the application for a Healthy Communities Initiative program grant, which could see funding support range from $5,000 to $250,000. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pointe des Chenes upgrade application gets thumbs up Back to video If successful, the money would be used to implement a vision for the park that includes a $105,000 price tag, of which $80,000 is eligible for the grant. The Healthy Communities Initiative program, with its $31 million purse, is available from the federal government to support communities as they create and adapt public spaces, and programming and services for public spaces to respond to ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next years. City staff would like to see the funding developing a shade structure with an existing concrete base, relocating playground equipment, creating a disc golf course, four-beach volleyball courts and new playground equipment.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Letters of support are anticipated from the Sault Disc Golf Club, the Sault Volleyball Association and Algoma Public Health. The letters would be included with the application, due March 9. “This is a great plan,” said Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi. He said he has fielded a number of calls and emails from constituents since the news of the potential funding envelope was released and has heard many ideas on how the day park can be better utilized. The plan is part of the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which was updated just over a year ago and calls for improvements to be made at three parks annually. Brent Lamming, director of community services, said the funding program is a good opportunity to create a shade structure and work with both the volleyball association and the disc golf association to bring the extra amenities to the park. “I love this,” said wardmate Matthew Scott. He, too, said he’s received a number of calls, including requests to add tennis courts to the area. Scott requested that staff examine that option with future opportunities in the area. Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker said, “I think this will increase the vibrancy in the area, increase the upkeep of the park and increase its usage. This will be a great addition if we receive the grant.” Portable washrooms will also be added to the space. The city’s financial share of the project will come from the parks subdivider reserve. Council also approved a motion that asks city staff to report on options to develop an additional bus route that would run on weekends in the summer to bring residents from one or both of the transit transfer hubs to the Pointe des Chenes beach.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Shoemaker, the mover of the motion, said there has recently been much commentary received about the beach and day park and it could use more activity. He noted the city is in the second year of its pilot project that offers free transit service for families to get to and from other recreational sites around the city and thinks this is similar. “I’m hoping that staff can get back quickly with a report and we will be able to see more people out at the beach,” he said. Ward 1 Coun. Sandra Hollingsworth pushed for a friendly amendment to the resolution that would see the same free service to Hiawatha Park, another free park that is attractive for family outings and healthy lifestyles. Mayor Christian Provenzano called the request a substantial deviation of the motion before council. Shoemaker agreed, but said he would work with Hollingsworth to develop another motion for a future council agenda that centered on Hiawatha Park. Some area residents have taken to social media upset that city council chose at its last council meeting to close the Pointe des Chenes campground. The city-owned facility which has been operated by the Lions Club for 35 years, needs major infrastructure improvements estimated to cost about $275,000, plus an additional $5,000 to $10,000 in regular operating costs. An online survey at change.org has slightly more than 1,500 people signing the petition to save the campground. The petition has not been presented to city council and council did not discuss the campground issue at Monday’s meeting.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sault Ste. Marie