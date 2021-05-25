Police charge one for illegal gathering

The Sault Star
May 25, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Frasier Keany is ticketed by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service for organizing an anti-lockdown protest at Bellevue Park in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, May 23, 2021. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
City police have charged a man in connection with Ontario’s Reopening Act.

Police attended an illegal gathering at Bellevue Park to ensure it remained peaceful.

The alleged organizer, from Spring Water Township, Ontario, was charged for organizing the gathering. A conviction will result in a minimum fine of $10,000.

Police on the scene also laid two other charges to attendees under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act at the event.

The two people refused and they will receive a summons regarding the charge. A conviction of the offence will result in a fine of $750.

The investigations into the gatherings from April 30, May 8, May 15 and May 22 continue.

