Police investigate murder-suicide
Police have launched a murder-suicide investigation into a May 7 incident.
Officers attended a residence in the 100 block of Foothill Road to perform a well-being check on the residents.
They found a husband and wife, deceased inside the home.
An investigation ensued and it was determined the wife died as a result of a gunshot and the husband died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there no threat to public safety.
Identifying information is not being released at this time as officers are attempting to locate next of kin.