Police issue fine from Easter gathering

The organizer was identified and issued a provincial notice with a $750 fine, which amounts to about $880 after service fees are tacked on.

City police have issued a provincial offences notice to a Sault Ste. Marie resident who held a “gathering” that exceeded restrictions under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

A media release says police received a complaint about the April 2 gathering and launched an investigation.

Police do not release the names of persons charged with COVID-19 related infractions, unless they are also facing criminal charges, said Lincoln Louttit, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson.

That protocol is also based on protecting the accused from possible retribution.

“This community has fared quite well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and I know we all want to keep it that way so we’re able to once again visit with friends and family,” Chief Hugh Stevenson said. “In order to do our part as your police service, we will thoroughly investigate any complaint of EMCPA violations. As in this case, and others, anyone found to be violating the EMCPA will be fined accordingly.”