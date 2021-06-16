Police probe homicide

Article content

Police are now investing the discovery of a dead woman on the weekend in the city’s west end as a homicide.

On Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a deceased woman in the area of West Street and Portage Lane.

Police remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s family has been notified, but, at this time, information about the victim is not being released. Further information will be released as it becomes available, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Marc Dubie at 705-949-6300 ext. 114.