Police seek help to find man missing for more than a decade

Ontario Provincial Police continue to look for a man reported missing for more than a decade.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police say Robert (Robbie) Aho, 31, left Land O’Lakes Cottages in Marten River on October 12, 2009. A few days after his disappearance, some of Robbie’s belongings were found along Highway 64 near Pozniak’s Lodge and Arthur’s Road. OPP members conducted a ground and air search along the Marten River area, but were not able to locate him.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police seek help to find man missing for more than a decade Back to video

Aho is described as about 5’7″ and about 165 pounds with a medium build. He is Caucasian, has blue eyes and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white long-sleeved Toronto Maple Leafs shirt, blue jeans, a black vest and a blue baseball hat.

He was carrying a bag of his belongings and he may have changed his clothing.

Robbie has epilepsy and had enough medication to last him a few days at the time of his disappearance.

Police are still seeking the public’s assistance in finding Aho.

A video has been shared by the Ontario Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains (ONCMPUR) and on social media.

Police have provided an age progression forensic sketch shows what Robbie would look like at present time, 11 years after his disappearance. To view the video, visit Twitter (@OPP_News), Facebook (@ontarioprovincialpolice) or view at youtube.com/watch?v=iGvdq1g9LPU. If you can help, please call your local police, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).