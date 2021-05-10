Police still looking for man who prompted alert

Article content

The hunt continues for a man whose behaviour on Manitoulin Island was worrying enough for police to issue an amber alert on the weekend.

Residents in M’Chigeeng First Nation, in particular those living along Highway 551, were asked to shelter in place on Saturday as members of the OPP and UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service searched for Victor Branco.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police still looking for man who prompted alert Back to video

The 32-year-old was described as “armed and dangerous.”

The alert was subsequently lifted and the OPP said there was no longer any “believed public safety risk,” although residents were still urged to call 911 and not approach the suspect if they encountered him.

On Monday the OPP said officers are still looking for Branco.

“That one male suspect is still outstanding and police are continuing to search for him and will update when/if caught,” said acting Sgt. Phillip Young in a message to The Star.

“However, the shelter in place was lifted and we ask the public to remain aware of their surroundings and call 911 should they see him.”