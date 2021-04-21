





Share this Story: Pollard scores 10-year OLG contract

Pollard scores 10-year OLG contract OLG to order more than 2 billion tickets; pandemic hasn’t ‘dramatically’ affected production

Article content Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., has inked a 10-year pact with Pollard Banknote Ltd., to print Instant lottery tickets. The deal, which includes an additional five-year option to extend through 2037, will see OLG order more than two billion tickets over the term and create new jobs, officials say. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pollard scores 10-year OLG contract Back to video OLG’s previous contract with Pollard Banknote, inked in May 2017, yielded a ticket finishing plant in Sault Ste. Marie with a commitment of 100 full-time employees. Since then, Pollard Banknote has hired nearly 20 additional employees in the Sault due to the “productivity” of the plant, officials say. This new agreement will see that complement increased to a total of 140 full-time employees. Pollard Banknote became OLG’s primary Instant ticket supplier in 2007. The company says it has “worked hard” to help OLG boost sales and offer an expanding selection of products and services. “Additionally, we are thrilled that the leadership and hard work of our dedicated staff at our Sault Ste. Marie plant are being rewarded with this contract extension,” said Doug Pollard, co-chief executive officer.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content OLG says it is “pleased” with the deal, which it says has secured the “continuity and sustained growth and development” of its Instant lottery business. “For well over a decade we’ve worked together to find ways to deliver value for money for the people of Ontario while creating world-class product for our players,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG president and CEO. “The new positions at the Sault Ste. Marie plant demonstrate our shared commitment to supporting economic recovery in the communities where we operate our businesses.” Such pacts are “critical” to the community’s economic recovery and prosperity, said Sault MPP Ross Romano. “Partnerships such as this are not only bringing more business into our community and growing our economy, but are also providing significant employment to Sault Ste. Marie,” Romano said. Pollard said the company is currently hiring, filling a range to positions, from lead machine operator to packaging line assistants. When it began in Sault Ste Marie, the operation was 22,000 square feet. It’s had several subsequent additions, including an additional 8,200 square feet added in 2020, which brought the operation to 44,000 square feet. “So while we don’t have immediate plans for expansion, we hope to see continued growth along the same lines in the next 10 years,” Pollard told the Sault Star Tuesday. He said that thanks to the “diligence and co-operation” of Sault employees, the pandemic has not “dramatically” affected production.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Since last March, the operation has implemented an “extensive” set of safety measures, such as daily temperature and symptom screening, mandatory face mask protocol, staggered start/end and break times to minimize grouping of people and physical distancing and Plexiglass separation standards. “These measures have worked and we have not had any spread of COVID within our workplace, nor have we had any Sault Ste. Marie staff test positive,” Pollard said. The company has had a policy of paid time off for any staff with cold/flu symptoms, anyone awaiting COVID test results and staff quarantining because of potential COVID contacts. “As a result, we have experienced some loss of production, but it has not been a material amount,” Pollard said. OLG says services provided by Pollard Banknote have enabled it to nearly double the revenue of the INSTANT business since becoming its primary printer. Pollard also supplies product solutions, such as OLG’s QuickTicket, available in select retail locations across Ontario. COVID-19 has taken a bite out of Ontario gambling revenues. Government revenues from OLG dropped to $300 million last year – attributed to factors including the pandemic closure of casinos – but are projected to increase to $1.2 billion this year. That is still down by over $1 billion from 2019-20. When the 2017 deal was announced, OLG said it was expected to purchase more than one billion instant tickets from Pollard, which, in turn, would increase jobs at its Instant Ticket Finishing Plant in the Sault from 65 positions at that time to 100 full-time positions by late January 2018. Wages at Pollard were also expected to grow by an additional $1.2 million. — with files from The Canadian Press

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie