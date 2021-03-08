





Share this Story: Poor PSW pay ‘almost criminal’ — Unifor

Poor PSW pay ‘almost criminal’ — Unifor Provincial campaign geared to boost wages, secure ample PPE Postmedia Network

Article content The fact so many personal support workers continue to be so poorly paid — especially in light of working under pandemic pressures — is “almost criminal,” says the president of Unifor Local 1359. Although some PSWs working in area long-term care homes and the hospital sector receive some pandemic pay, others who often earn just above minimum wage are “not getting any assistance whatsoever,” says Cathy Humalamaki. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Poor PSW pay ‘almost criminal’ — Unifor Back to video “It’s almost criminal,” Humalamaki told the Sault Star Monday. Her local represents some 2,000 health-care workers, including PSWs, throughout the district. PSWs are bearing the brunt of staffing shortages, Humalamaki said. “Their workload is, by far, just as heavy, if not heavier,” she added. Unifor, the health-care arm of the Service Employees International Union and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, are calling for a “universal wage” of $25 an hour for all personal support workers regardless of what part of the provincial system they work in.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This, as well as a call to the province to do more to ensure health-care workers’ safety, is part of a provincewide public awareness campaign that launched in workplaces Monday. The pandemic, the unions argue, has illustrated the importance of PSWs in hospitals, long-term care, and in home care. A staffing study released by the province last year outlined the disparity between PSW wages in different sectors of the health-care system. It found that PSWs in Ontario long-term care homes make an average hourly wage of $22.69. That compared to the $17.30 average hourly rate paid to PSWs delivering home care. The unions argue working conditions for PSWs are poor, full-time opportunities and benefits are hard to come by and wages are low. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Algoma District continue to be relatively low. Ontario reported 1,631 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths Monday, with higher numbers reflecting conditions in southern Ontario. Since March, Algoma Public Health has reported 200 confirmed cases, with five currently active. There is currently one hospitalization and four deaths have been reported. Despite the relatively low regional numbers, health-care workers here still face unprecedented challenges. One of the “biggest” pandemic-related problems with which Local 1359 is dealing concerns what Humalamaki brands as a dearth of communication regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases, involving both public- and private-sector employers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’re struggling with some employers who don’t feel they have an (obligation) to disclose that information,” said Humalamaki, adding this makes it difficult for the union to “reach out and support” members. The pandemic also hampers efforts to carry out union duties. Humalamaki has been advised not to travel to Elliot Lake to see members due to COVID-19 variants and the fact that city, east of Sault Se. Marie, has seen a recent case upsurge. “I can’t even service my members properly because I’m not allowed to leave the Sault area,” she said. “It makes it difficult.” The provincial campaign maintains health-care workers across Ontario still struggle to obtain personal protective equipment to shield them from COVID-19, while many workers were denied access to PPE at the beginning of the pandemic as it was often kept under lock and key by employers. Humalamaki said PPE was a “major concern” here early in the pandemic — but not now. The union, she said, touches base with employers weekly and there is currently “ample” supply. Workers will participate in the campaign in the coming weeks, as Ontario prepares to launch its 2021-2022 budget. Locally, posters were erected at many workplaces Monday. — with files from the Canadian Press jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sault Ste. Marie