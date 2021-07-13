Porter Airlines picks up Sault Ste. Marie service Oct. 6

Porter Airlines will take flight once again this fall.

Sault Ste. Marie flights will commence Oct. 6, which includes two flights daily on the Sault Ste. Marie to Toronto route, the airline confirmed to the Sault Star.

After nearly 18 months of being grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline said last week that flights will return in stages, beginning with Canadian destinations — Halifax, Moncton, N.B., Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, St. John’s, Nfld., Thunder Bay and Toronto — on Sept. 8 followed by U.S. destinations — Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington — on Sept. 17.

Flights to other year-round destinations are available for booking and will resume as of Oct. 6 based on demand.

“This is the moment our team members, passengers and the communities we serve have been waiting for,” said Porter president and CEO Michael Deluce in a statement. “The pandemic has progressed to the point that we can now begin restoring service across our network, focused around our main base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.”

The airline is making all fares purchased by July 20, for travel through Dec. 15, fully refundable, with no fees.

It also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.

A few weeks ago, Porter secured $20.5 million in federal loans to refund passengers for flights that were cancelled during the pandemic.

Those funds are part of an up to $270.5-million loan package from the Canadian government to the airline’s parent company, Porter Aviation Holdings Inc.

“Being grounded for more than a year has been incredibly difficult for everyone involved,” said Deluce.