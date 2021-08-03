Potential public COVID exposure: APH

Jeffrey Ougler
Aug 03, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 Coronavirus Infections Viruses

Algoma Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 — No. 406 — from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Chummy’s Grill, located at 262 Frontenac St., in Sault Ste. Marie on July 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

APH asks those who visited Chummy’s Grill then to:

— Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure;

— Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop;

— Seek testing if symptoms occur.

This is the only active COVID case reported in Algoma. There are no hospitalizations. There have been six deaths since March 2020.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers