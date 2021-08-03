Potential public COVID exposure: APH

Article content

Algoma Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 — No. 406 — from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Chummy’s Grill, located at 262 Frontenac St., in Sault Ste. Marie on July 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

APH asks those who visited Chummy’s Grill then to:

— Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure;

— Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop;

— Seek testing if symptoms occur.

This is the only active COVID case reported in Algoma. There are no hospitalizations. There have been six deaths since March 2020.