Prince pitched plan to speed up internet service Council hears of rural broadband network that would provide fibre-to-the-home connections

Article content The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the frustration rural Canadians face when their sluggish internet speeds prevent them from working remotely from home. But Joe Hickey, the founder, president and CEO of Rock Networks, says a community-owned fibre internet network could deliver the same high speeds to rural residents that urbanites take for granted. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Prince pitched plan to speed up internet service Back to video In a Zoom presentation at council’s February meeting, Hickey said Rock Networks had partnered with the municipality of Huron Shores to create a network called Huron and Manitoulin Community Owned Fibre Internet or H&M COFI, which would serve 29 communities and 12 First Nations between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury. The H&M COFI network would also have the potential to serve Prince Township, which Hickey said fell “into the same bucket” as the Sault-to-Sudbury corridor, where few residents had download capabilities greater than 5 Mbps.

Article content Hickey’s purpose in speaking to council was to obtain a letter of support from Prince for an application to the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) for 25 per cent of the estimated cost of $150 million. Rock Networks has already submitted two applications to Ontario’s ICON (Improving Connectivity for Ontario) program in the hope of obtain another 25 per cent, Hickey added. Additionally, Rock Networks has entered discussions with the Canada Infrastructure Bank and with third-party financial sources interested in backing a network designed to meet community needs for decades, Hickey said. “Our goal, where possible, is to provide fibre to the homes, even though the federal government’s definition of broadband is 50 Mbps down, 10 Mbps up,” Hickey told council. “We want to offer up to one gigabit services like you’d have with the Shaw service or Bell Fibe in Sault Ste Marie.” Rock Network’s vision of a community-owned network comprised five key attributes, Hickey said. First, it would be affordable and high quality, with rural residents paying the same rates as urban residents for gigabit service. High quality meant the network would be available even during severe weather conditions. “Our approach is more fibre, less wireless,” Hickey said. Second, it would be equitable, meaning that 100 per cent of residents could obtain access. “That dovetails with the federal government’s stated goal of the Universal Broadband Fund: that 100 per cent of Canadians will have 50/10 service or better by 2030,” Hickey said.

Article content Third, the network would have municipal governance. “We work very closely with the municipality to make sure the internet service is brought to them and enables their community in terms of it economic development and future growth,” Hickey said. A municipality could have 100 per cent ownership of a network, an option chosen by Nova Scotia’s Pictou County. Or it could have what Hickey called a community influence network, where the municipality received the service it wanted but did not have to contribute funds. Or the community could opt for a joint partnership, in which a municipality and private financers would both contribute funding. With this option, a municipality would receive a share of telecom profits, which would become economic development dollars, Hickey said. The fourth attribute of the network would be its longevity. “The network needs to be a long-lived asset like water and sewer. When you put fibre in, it’s good for the next 30 to 50 years … it will provide one gigabit service, 10 gigabits … it will be impossible for one user to exhaust the bandwidth of the network,” Hickey said. Finally, the network would grant open access to local internet service providers. “We build the network, but it’s meant to be accessed by any internet service provider,” Hickey said. “That’s why we work in partnership with companies, like FlyPoint Broadband, to bring them a network they can’t afford themselves, but … they would provide the services in the area.”

Article content The advantage, he said, is that the fees paid to local internet service providers would be recycled in the community. Council voted unanimously to send a letter of support to Rock Networks, but first Hickey fielded questions from several councillors. Coun. Dave Amadio asked where the fibre network would run, and how Prince might be connected. Hickey replied that the network’s backbone would run between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, then go through the internet exchange in Toronto. At the Sault Ste. Marie end, the network would traverse the city, cross into Michigan at the International Bridge and get internet transit to Chicago. H&M COFI would not serve Sault Ste. Marie, Hickey said, because only rural projects were eligible for UBF funding; however, the network could be extended westward to Prince. “As soon as we start building fibre … you could be one of the first communities to get connected to the Huron & Manitoulin Community Owned Fibre Infrastructure,” he said. The cost of a Prince extension would be “in the millions of dollars” Hickey said, but added he did not have a final figure. In response to Amadio’s follow-up question on monthly service rates, Hickey said they would compare with those in urban areas. Gigabit service would be in the $150 range, with 150-megabit service ranging between $100 and $110. Coun. Michael Matthews asked whether homeowners with long setbacks from public roads could still obtain fibre connections.

Article content Hickey answered that the costing model was based on 100 metres from the road. What H&M COFI Corp., still had to decide was whether the community or the homeowner would be asked to cover the cost of any extra distance. Mayor Ken Lamming wanted to know if municipalities could become funding partners in the network after it was built and in service. Hickey said that they could, and that municipalities might jointly seek a stake in the network and receive their share of the profits. The last question came from Coun. Ian Chambers, who asked whether residents living on seasonal roads could receive coverage if they had a telephone line. “Wherever there’s a home, they’d be covered,” Hickey replied. Rock Networks is a Canadian communications systems integrator headquartered in Ottawa with locations in St. John’s, Nfld., Dartmouth, N.S., Sydney, N.S., Moncton, N.B., and Lethbridge, Alta.

