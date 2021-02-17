Prince’s municipal insurance rate on rise

DiCandia noted, too, that besides paying a higher premium, Prince would also see higher deductibles for general liability and property coverage. The deductible would rise to $10,000 from $5,000 for general liability and to $25,000 from $15,000 for property coverage.

As a result, he said, municipalities faced increases in this year’s premiums that averaged 20 per cent above last year’s figure. For those such as Prince, which had experienced recent claims, the percentage increases would be even higher.

DiCandia said that early last year, the insurance industry entered a hard market cycle due to “worldwide catastrophic events,” and that the premiums it had charged over the previous decade were no longer sufficient to keep municipal insurance programs viable.

The increased rate means the township will pay $45,660 for coverage that cost $34,444 one year ago.

Carlo DiCandia, of Algoma Insurance, told council during its Zoom council meeting that the price tag for this year’s premium would be almost 33 per cent higher than that of last year.

The township is bracing for a steep hike in its municipal insurance premium.

The deductible on auto insurance would remain at last year’s figure of $5,000, DiCandia said.

However, the auto insurance costs would climb, because the township no longer had the five insured vehicles it needed to qualify for the fleet rate, which DiCandia said gave insurers some leeway to “play with numbers.”

Instead, the cost to ensure each of the township’s four remaining vehicles would be based on their book values.

DiCandia estimated that the loss of the fleet rate had cost the township $4,000 on the auto portion of the premium, and suggested that council look at including a fifth vehicle in its policy in order to requalify.

“If there’s another vehicle floating around that we can maybe have placed onto the policy, we can apply for a reduction on the auto portion,” he said.

In addressing the increased cost for property coverage, DiCandia said it stemmed, in part, from the claim the township filed last year to have the roof of the historic Conway Homestead restored after it collapsed under the weight of accumulated snow.

The restoration was pegged at $54,000, with the township paying the $15,000 deductible and the insurance covering the rest.

DiCandia conceded that the overall figure for this year insurance premium would seem high, but added that it was not unreasonable.

“In comparison to everything else that’s going on in the marketplace, in comparison to other councils and townships, it is probably where it should be, and I’m satisfied with 32.5 per cent. I know that’s not happy news to the township, but … it’s a pretty good offer made by (Marsh Canada Limited),” DiCandia said.

This year’s premium does not include the cost of cyber liability insurance. After the meeting, Prince CAO Peggy Greco confirmed that the cyber liability policy the township purchased midway through last year would provide continued coverage until 2022.