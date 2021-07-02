Princess Auto rolling into the Sault in 2022

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Winnipeg-based discount tool and equipment retailer has announced that it will open a Sault location next summer.

The company said in a release that it is “aiming to generate the same excitement and customer loyalty” as they have seen across the country.

This will be Princess Auto’s second retail location in Northeastern Ontario, joining the one in Sudbury.

“We’ve been looking to add another location to that part of the province for quite some time,” said Marc-Andre Fournier, Princess Auto’s senior vice-president of retail operations, in a statement. “We’re happy to build this store in a part of the country where we already have so many loyal customers. Now instead of ordering online or travelling to Sudbury, it’ll be that much faster and easier for our Sault Ste. Marie customers to find what they need for building and repairing things in their workshops, garages, basements and backyards. We can’t wait to open.”

The new store will be located at the 91,500-square-foot former Lowe’s building in the Northern Avenue shopping plaza, which has been left vacant since the hardware giant left town in early 2019.

Zellers and K-Mart occupied the spot prior to that.