The Battle of Passchendaele, during the First World War, earned Canada's international reputation and more importantly, local Victoria Cross recipient Sergeant William Merrifield fought valiantly and was awarded the Military Medal for his bravery in that battle.

Ward 3 city councillors are recommending that the new P-Patch access road be named Passchendaele Way to recognize a local hero.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Battle of Passchendaele, during the First World War, earned Canada’s international reputation and more importantly, local Victoria Cross recipient Sergeant William Merrifield fought valiantly and was awarded the Military Medal for his bravery in that battle, said Matthew Shoemaker.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Proposed 'Passchendaele Way' recognizes Wm. Merrifield contributions Back to video

Shoemaker, who penned the motion, and his wardmate Donna Hilsinger, believe the Passchendaele Way street name would fit in with neighbourhood, where almost every street name in the P-Patch begins with the letter P.

The access road has not yet been officially named.

A 2015-2016 environmental assessment studied the traffic patterns in the area and recommended the opening of an unopened road allowance running from Northern Avenue through Panoramic Drive to Princeton Avenue.

Based on the city’s five-year capital plan, the road is slated to be opened shortly.

Justin Furano, Merrifield’s great-grandson, said the family is overwhelmed by the gesture and the motion that will be debated by council Monday.

“It’s great to have that history embedded in the community,” he said.

Furano said the family is thrilled that members of council want to honour the sacrifice that his great-grandfather – and many others – have made while serving their country.

“We also acknowledge that there are others too who have made sacrifices and their families that hold and treasure memories and to all the veterans still out there,” he said. “We think it is important to embed all our war history and our heroes and those who didn’t return to their families in our thoughts and take pause to thank everyone who made sacrifices.”