Proposed 'Passchendaele Way' recognizes Wm. Merrifield contributions
The Battle of Passchendaele, during the First World War, earned Canada's international reputation and more importantly, local Victoria Cross recipient Sergeant William Merrifield fought valiantly and was awarded the Military Medal for his bravery in that battle.
Ward 3 city councillors are recommending that the new P-Patch access road be named Passchendaele Way to recognize a local hero.
Proposed 'Passchendaele Way' recognizes Wm. Merrifield contributions
Shoemaker, who penned the motion, and his wardmate Donna Hilsinger, believe the Passchendaele Way street name would fit in with neighbourhood, where almost every street name in the P-Patch begins with the letter P.
The access road has not yet been officially named.
A 2015-2016 environmental assessment studied the traffic patterns in the area and recommended the opening of an unopened road allowance running from Northern Avenue through Panoramic Drive to Princeton Avenue.
Based on the city’s five-year capital plan, the road is slated to be opened shortly.
Justin Furano, Merrifield’s great-grandson, said the family is overwhelmed by the gesture and the motion that will be debated by council Monday.
“It’s great to have that history embedded in the community,” he said.
Furano said the family is thrilled that members of council want to honour the sacrifice that his great-grandfather – and many others – have made while serving their country.
“We also acknowledge that there are others too who have made sacrifices and their families that hold and treasure memories and to all the veterans still out there,” he said. “We think it is important to embed all our war history and our heroes and those who didn’t return to their families in our thoughts and take pause to thank everyone who made sacrifices.”
Merrifield was a firefighter before the First World War. He enlisted on Sept. 23, 1914 at Valcartier, Quebec, joining the 2nd Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force. In 1917 he joined the 4th Canadian Infantry Battalion and that November, participated in the Battle of Passchendaele and received the military medal for his actions.
Merrifield was injured in active duty in October 1918. He was discharged on April 24, 1919 in general demobilization and moved to Sault Se. Marie.
Merrifield died in Toronto on August. 8, 1943.
Algoma District School Board had named William Merrifield Public School after him, until it closed in June 2015, and the Merrifield outdoor rink also recognizes his bravery.