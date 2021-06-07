Protesters persist as province readies to launch Step One

Province gives green light to launch Step One of reopening plan on Friday.

As the provincial government gets set to begin its three-step reopening process, protesters continue to gather illegally at Bellevue Park and protest the lockdown.

City police responded to an illegal gathering at the city’s premier greenspace on June 5 to ensure it remained peaceful.

They were also investigating the gathering.

Police say the investigation identified one person as having organized the illegal gathering.

One person from Spring Water Township, Ontario was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for organizing the gathering.

It’s the organizer’s fifth charge under the act. The illegal gatherings have been ongoing weekly since April 30.

A conviction for organizing an illegal gathering will result in a minimum fine of $10,000.

The investigation into the illegal gathering is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the provincial government announced Monday that based on vaccination rates and continuing improvements in key public health system indicators, the province will enter into Phase one of the reopening roadmap plan three days earlier than planned.