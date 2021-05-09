Province reports 3,216 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 3,216 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and 47 deaths from the virus.
The province says 1,640 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
That number includes 848 people in intensive care and 580 on ventilators.
That number includes 848 people in intensive care and 580 on ventilators.
The data is based on 38,540 completed tests.
