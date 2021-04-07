





Province-wide lockdown begins; 'hunker-down' Premier says (UPDATED WITH WEDNESDAY CASES) Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a more restrictive province-wide lockdown which takes effect 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS

A new stay-at-home order has been issued by the Ontario government. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Wednesday, calling on the order to take place at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. It will last for four weeks. The state of emergency is the third issued by the province since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Ford urges Ontarians to only leave their home for essential services and urged everyone to "hunker down" for the next four weeks as more vaccines are distributed, especially to "hot spot" neighbourhoods and essential workers. It also means that all gatherings of any size indoors is prohibited and outdoor gathering limits remain at five, said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Algoma's medical officer of health. Those who live alone can connect with one other household for mental and physical support, she said. The new order only allows stores selling essential goods to remain open during the four-week period and will include limits to shopping in big box stores, a move small independent retailers have been urging the government to do for some time but one that hasn't been done in previous lockdowns. Big Box stores can only sell essential goods like groceries, pharmaceuticals and personal care items.

All other retailers can offer curbside pickup only between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Schools will continue to operate, but educational workers and those who support students directly will be eligible for vaccines shortly, priority given to those in high-risk areas and neighbourhoods in Ontario. The premier has also said that Ontarians will not be evicted from their homes throughout the duration of the lockdown. Loo said Algoma District has not been identified as a "hot spot" or high-risk area, but she warns that the region's positive case numbers are "well into the yellow colour zone" and that variants of concerns have been identified in the region. "Because of the aggressive spread of the variants of concern, including those found in the Algoma District and Chippewa County with essential workers crossing, we need to take real precautions," Loo said. "People continue to move and that's why this state of emergency is necessary. It's only a matter of time for the variants of concern to move and spread from one region to another." Loo said that even with the Algoma District's positive counts, hundreds of others have been impacted through possible exposure and now are at risk of becoming sick. "Those people need to self-isolate for 14 days and this has huge implications on their families and loved ones," she said. It's important that the region and the province protect its health-care capacity at all costs, especially as ICUs elsewhere in Ontario are filling up.

Ford put it bluntly: "The reality is that this is getting worse as variants spread," he said in Wednesday afternoon's announcement. Patients at hospitals in the GTA are being moved elsewhere in the province as ICU admissions are increasing even faster than predicted. "This is extremely, extremely serious right now," Ford said, adding that the situation is evolving rapidly. He's calling the next four weeks critical and hopes that by the end of the lockdown period 40 per cent of Ontario adults will be vaccinated. Mobile vaccination units will begin, which will be moved into high-risk spots and warehouses where essential workers must continue to operate. The order follows hints Ford provided during his Tuesday news conference, responding to questions from reporters who questioned the current lockdown and the number of people spotted in area shopping malls. The order is partly in response to health care professionals and other advocates urging the government to take more action as variants of concern are quickly spreading and are creating a more deadly path, filling ICU beds across the province and beyond. Large warehouse employees, large offices, construction sites and food processing plants, have also been hit hard with COVID outbreaks. On Wednesday, Ontario reported 3,215 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. Hot spots continue to be large urban centres such as Toronto, Peel, York Region, Ottawa and Durham. Some regions have implemented their own orders closing schools and moving students to online learning after the rescheduled March break, which takes place next week.

Algoma Public Health reported five new cases Wednesday, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. There are 27 active cases of COVID-19, with one person hospitalized. To date, 118,366 tests have been administered and the region has seen a total of 253 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. St. Mary's College will be closed Thursday and Friday and online learning will take place as a precautionary measure with two recent positive COVID-19 tests from students. Loo said APH is monitoring activity in the school system closely. In-person learning is critical, she said, and school boards and health units are trying to avoid broad exposure but it has moved to dismiss cohorts and classes where necessary. "These are things that can change very, very quickly," she said. "There's a fine balance with students." With the upcoming week-long school break, Loo is also asking students to follow the stay-at-home rules but get fresh air and exercise outdoors with immediate family members only. "It's crucial they follow the rules," she said. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is still warning against all travel to Canada. This includes fully vaccinated travelers. Canadians are also being urged to stay in their own public health regions in order to stop the spread of the variants of concern. On the positive side, the province administered more than 104,000 vaccine doses – a new daily record and Ford said he was confident that similar numbers would be reached Wednesday.

And anyone over 18 in hot-spot neighbourhoods will soon be able to get their first dose of the vaccine, Ford said. The mobile units will be deployed to warehouses, shelters, faith organizations and high-risk neighbourhoods. But the Algoma District has not been identified as a hot spot for increased immunization. The region will continue to receive the base levels of vaccination, Loo said. Special education workers, however, will receive their vaccination as an additional measure to keep these essential workers, schools and students with disabilities, safe. But the opposition says the provincial government's moves are not enough. NDP leader Andrea Horwath is calling on the government to ensure that essential workers be prioritized to get their vaccines now, which could help and end the cycle of sickness and lockdowns. "Essential workers are COVID heroes, and they are now the people most at risk. Too many are lying in the ICU today, struggling to breathe. If we don't get shots into the arms of factory, warehouse and food supply workers, teachers and education workers and other at-risk essential workers, thousands more will get sick, and more will die. There will be more outbreaks. ICUs will continue to be overwhelmed. And this shutdown will be longer, deeper and more painful than it needs to be," said Horwath in a press release. She argued the announcement should have come with direct financial support and compensation for businesses that have now been thrown deeper into crisis and to help hospitals and ICUs that are overwhelmed.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has said that the recent closures will be devastating to the business community. They're calling for further targeted supports and an expedited vaccine roll out prioritizing essential workers who cannot work from home. The chamber is calling for continued supports for businesses and a quicker vaccination deployment to essential workers. "As supply ramps up, we need an all-hands-on deck approach from Ontario's business community, labour associations and academia to move these vaccines from freezers to arms as quickly as possible," said Rocco Rossi, president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO Rory Ring said he was happy to see the premier limit sales of non-essential items from Big Box stores, which benefits the small business community. "Now, more than ever, we need to support the small business community. A four-week shutdown is a long time for some of these businesses," he said. Ring said he understands the rationale of the shutdown to get more people vaccinated, and believes that is positive. "Our community has been very good at protecting each other and that's a true benefit even though we may not be getting more doses of the vaccine quicker," he said. But ensuring others get the vaccine in other parts of the province also protects local businesses when travel resumes across Ontario later this summer. "If people from hot spots now travel later this summer, we want to make sure they're vaccinated so they are protecting our community, our small businesses," he said. Ring said the chamber will continue to advocate for increased business support grant, especially for those who may not have applied or qualified for the assistance during the first round of assistance last year. "We would like to see that expanded. We need more flexibility for business and we will continue to advocate for that," Ring said. He said he also hopes to see additional supports offered by the federal government when it releases its budget on April 19.

