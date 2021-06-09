Article content

TORONTO – “It has shattered my life, and it has shattered my family’s life.”

The pain was palpable in the voice of Nick Staikos, 73, as he spoke by phone about his son Matthew, 37, who was murdered three years ago in downtown Toronto.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Former Sault cop probes Toronto murder Back to video

The Staikos family — desperate for answers — is appealing for help with a $250,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in his shooting death on May 28, 2018.

Matthew Staikos was gunned down by an unknown assailant as he was walking on Yorkville Ave. near Bay St. in Yorkville at 11:30 p.m.

He died at the scene.

The unknown suspect has been described by police as a Black male, 5-foot-10, who exited a silver Mercedes to fire what witnesses described as three to five shots.

“We know that at least one person, the driver of that silver Mercedes, knows who shot Mathew,” said David Perry, a former Toronto homicide detective and CEO of Investigative Solutions Network (ISN).