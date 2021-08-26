Health units want regional vax certificates

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

TORONTO — Faced with the province’s refusal to implement a COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination system, local public health units in Ontario are considering regional vaccine certificates, though they acknowledge the measure would be less effective.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, head of the Local Association of Public Health Agencies, said a provincial system would help control access to certain activities and settings based on vaccination status.

If that doesn’t happen, he said the group of local public health units has discussed the possibility of using regional vaccine certificates similar to those being implemented in other provinces.

“We had a conversation, and it was an exploratory conversation because we’re still hoping that there will be a provincial approach,” Roumeliotis said Thursday in an interview.

“If it’s done in a regulation or a law or a provincial directive it’s just easier to do, rather than to have multiple health units issue orders and issue directives. Really, from the logistics point of view, it’s just an easier way to do it.”

Roumeliotis, who is also the medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, noted that a growing number of institutions are already asking for proof of vaccination in order to attend, even without a provincewide mandate. A standardized certificate from the province would help facilitate those policies, he said.

A spokeswoman for the health minister pointed to the receipts people can download or print after receiving their COVID-19 shots as an option should proof of vaccination be required.