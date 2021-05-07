Ontario cases top 3,000

Article content

Ontario is reporting 3,166 new cases of COVID-19 today and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health says that due to a technical issue with the laboratory data feed, today’s case count may be under-reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 876 new cases in Toronto, 817 in Peel Region, and 300 in York Region.

She says there are also 205 new cases in Durham Region and 148 in Hamilton.

Today’s data is based on more than 51,300 completed tests.

The province says 1,924 people are hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus, 858 are in intensive care, and 611 people are on a ventilator.

Ontario says that 144,724 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday’s report, for a total of 5.8 million doses.