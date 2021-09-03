Ontario legislature prorouged until after federal election

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have prorogued the legislature until after the federal election, a move the Opposition called an “abdication of responsibility” as the province fights a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The government said Friday that the legislature would return on Oct. 4, two weeks after Canadians head to the polls.

“With a federal election underway, during which each party has put forward dramatically different policies and funding commitments that will have a direct impact on our government’s legislative agenda, we have made the decision to prorogue the legislature,” government house leader Paul Calandra said in a statement.

Calandra said the results of the election would offer more certainty so the province could plan its fall legislation.

Politicians had been on summer break since early June and were due back Sept. 13.

The prorogation — the first for the Tories since they took power in 2018 — will give Premier Doug Ford’s government a chance to reset their priorities ahead of next year’s provincial vote.

The opposition parties decried the move.

“In the face of alarming Science Table data that shows the fourth wave of COVID-19 rising, Doug Ford’s decision to prorogue the legislature for three weeks is an unprecedented abdication of responsibility during a crisis,” NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said in a statement.

“It’s bad enough that Doug Ford has gone into hiding for over a month. Now he is choosing to hide his entire government.”