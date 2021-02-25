Public washrooms hard to find along highway

Article content

With numerous washrooms and facilities closed between Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, the Highway 17 route that joins these two Northern Ontario centres has become a bit more precarious to navigate.

Owners and operators of publicly accessible washrooms report the closures are due to vandalism, lack of funds for increased cleaning, or public health rules in light of the current pandemic.

And, with seasonal washroom closures, pit stops are all that more difficult to find.

The National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health states public washrooms are essential for “under-housed populations and people who are on the road for work, such as long-haul truck drivers, construction workers, and others who may spend a large part of their day outdoors.” There are also many others who are likely squirming for lack of facilities, including caregivers with small children, the pregnant, those with prostate or bladder health issues, those with over active or just small bladders and others who drink too much coffee.