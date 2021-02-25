Public washrooms hard to find along highway
With numerous washrooms and facilities closed between Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, the Highway 17 route that joins these two Northern Ontario centres has become a bit more precarious to navigate.
Owners and operators of publicly accessible washrooms report the closures are due to vandalism, lack of funds for increased cleaning, or public health rules in light of the current pandemic.
And, with seasonal washroom closures, pit stops are all that more difficult to find.
The National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health states public washrooms are essential for “under-housed populations and people who are on the road for work, such as long-haul truck drivers, construction workers, and others who may spend a large part of their day outdoors.” There are also many others who are likely squirming for lack of facilities, including caregivers with small children, the pregnant, those with prostate or bladder health issues, those with over active or just small bladders and others who drink too much coffee.
Jacqueline Cahill, CEO Canadian Continence Foundation, says those with incontinence already do “toilet mapping.”
“They won’t leave the house without a toilet route,” she said. “They were already suffering from self-isolation and depression long before the washroom closures aggravated the situation. Generally, even their closest friends and relatives are unaware of their situation. They don’t talk about it. You will not hear an outcry from this group.”
One North Shore resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said public washrooms should be open.
“Seniors don’t have the bladder muscles of youth,” the person said. “Have you seen some seniors shuffle? More than likely it’s because they need a washroom, and not because they normally shuffle. I can attest to being pregnant and having my baby basically sit on my bladder and being desperate to find a washroom.”
Sometimes, a stop along the way can’t be avoided.
“In desperation, I have to say that I stopped along the road, got out of my vehicle, opened the front and back passenger door and relieved myself hoping to have some privacy, never mind dignity,” the North Shore resident said.