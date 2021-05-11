





PUC gets kudos on Smart Grid project from city council City councillors support the $34 million Smart Grid project and believe it will put Sault Ste. Marie on the map as an innovator.

Article content As the Sault Ste. Marie PUC’s lone shareholder, city council gave the nod Monday to move forward with the smart grid project. The $34-million endeavour will be the largest project in PUC’s 100 plus-year history and has been on the books and in the planning stages for about seven years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. PUC gets kudos on Smart Grid project from city council Back to video The PUC announced last week that the project has received approval from the Ontario Energy Board. “This is an incredibly important project for our community,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano. “Energy is certainly an industry of today and will have a significant impact on our future . . . Our ability to be innovative and to be a leader is critical. I think this project helps us get there.” Provenzano said the project doesn’t come without risk but, in this case, it’s a measured risk that is necessary to achieve that leader status. He said a tremendous amount of work went into the project by PUC staff, its board of directors leadership and by former and current members of city council, including former councillor Steve Butland who was passionate about the project.

Article content Provenzano said a critical component was the support of Sault St. Marie MP Terry Sheehan, who delivered on federal government funding of an $11.8-million grant, essential to move the project forward. The conservative estimate of a 2.7 per cent savings is achieved through the voltage management portion of the project. The savings translate to about $2.3 million of energy savings. Operating costs annually are estimated at $1.7 million, resulting in a net benefit a little over $600,00 annually. Provenzano said while immediate benefits have been identified, he anticipates that others have not yet been pegged, but will come to light in the future. Jim Boniferro, PUC chair, said the company’s mandate is to be innovative and curious and, as an organization, the utility should support all customers. This project came in at a lower cost point than originally proposed and is more inclusive and in-depth than originally proposed, Boniferro said. The smart grid is a one-of-a-kind and largest such community system in North America, making Sault Ste. Marie a leader in this technology. The system will help all customers save on their monthly bill and assist the utility in preparing for emergencies, such as blackouts and storms through its “self-healing” technology to reduce the duration and number of outages by opening and closing switches during outages, PUC says. The “savings” on bills comes from the new technology that will see voltage optimizing technology for the customer. Sending less voltage to a customer creates a savings and reduction of three per cent energy use to turn the lights on.

Article content It will also provide a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by about 2,804 tonnes CO2 annually, PUC says. Project costs will not impact customers’ bills, but the end result will result in savings. Ward 1 Coun. Paul Christian, a former PUC board member, said that several years ago the board talked about transforming the utility to be a key asset for the community, and this project is evidence of that transformation. “It’s no longer just a utility company distributing power. They’re now doing things to help us grow the community,” Christian said. He said he believes the Sault has a window of opportunity to show its progressive side and leadership across Ontario and beyond. Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi said the project’s impact can’t be overstated. “I’m confident this project will set the city on a new trajectory and will see the city pursue a knowledge-based economy.” Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker, also a former board member, said the project was close to being turned down by the Ontario Energy Board because of its anticipated costs, but a second look included an economic development and growth perspective and examined it more holistically with a redesigned system. “I think we’re seeing the great results here,” he said. “This is not just reliability on the grid. This is economic development. We will be able to market ourselves as a place with the most reliable power source for any business that wants to set up here and we can sell and market ourselves as such.”

