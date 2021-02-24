





PUC participating in Ontario Wastewater Surveillance pilot project The Sault PUC collects a one-litre effluent sample from the east-end treatment plant weekly and sends it to the University of Windsor where it is tested to look for signs of the COVID virus.

Article content Sault Ste. Marie’s PUC is participating in the Ontario Wastewater Surveillance initiative. City council learned earlier this week that the PUC and Algoma Public Health have partnered to participate in the Ontario wastewater surveillance program, which monitors for the presence of drugs or disease agents in communities through wastewater. It’s current focus is the COVID virus. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. PUC participating in Ontario Wastewater Surveillance pilot project Back to video The process began with an invite from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, said Sherri Cleaves, PUC’s environmental operations manager. In late January, the PUC, APH and city participated in a virtual meeting with the ministry where it was introduced to the Ontario Waterwater Surveillance program and learned about the program, the tests and how results may be used. Ultimately, the Sault PUC collects a one-litre effluent sample from the east-end treatment plant weekly in an approved bottle and sends it to the University of Windsor for testing.

Article content The collection bottles and the coolers – the samples need to be maintained at about 5 C – are provided to the PUC free of charge. The first sample was sent to the University of Windsor labs on Feb. 8, Cleaves said. The University of Windsor’s Dr. R. Michael McKay, executive director and professor with the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, said the labs are using the same approach for diagnostic testing as clinical labs to detect nuclear acid signature of the virus from wastewater. He said a raw wastewater sample is first concentrated to a small volume, RNA is extracted and then essentially the same process as for clinical testing is completed. “It’s important to point out that we are not competing with the clinical testing for the same clinical reagents,” he said in an emailed response to The Sault Star. Parts of the samples can also be sequenced at the PHAC National Microbiology Lab to identify variants. “If there are data from sequencing suggesting presence of variants, we can modify the method so it can specifically identify the variant,” he said. The longer the length of the sampling, the more accurate the data to identify trends, he said, however if there is a resurgence with many cases, even a single sample can be informative by showing higher levels of the viral RNA, McKay said. The pilot project, in its initial phase will continue through the end of August. After that, it’s expected a Sudbury lab currently preparing for the same testing, will take over the analysis for Northern Ontario communities, he said.

Article content He also expects that once the Sudbury lab is operational, the University of Windsor will continue to analysis the Sault in parallel with Sudbury to ensure comparability of data. Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi had penned the resolution asking city staff, the PUC and APH to explore options to partner and join the program, not aware that it was already underway. Gardi said he has been following COVID-19 news closely since the pandemic began and learned about the program. Most recently, he saw that Barrie was invited to join the program and thought it would be beneficial for Sault Ste. Marie to get involved. “This will help officials be able to see whether COVID-19 is in the community or here at a greater prevalence then the test results are showing,” he said. Gardi notes that the wastewater sampling can help public health units identify ‘hot spots’ for the virus, which can inform decisions on where and how to mobilize resources in response. Since the City of Sault Ste. Marie owns the PUC infrastructure that puts the city is a unique position. While Gardi didn’t request that the results be made public, he anticipates that they will be, similar to those in other participating communities. “I think that’s important for the community to know what the findings are and how well we are doing, or, remind the community that we need to continue to remain vigilant by wearing our masks, washing our hands and social distancing,” he said. Algoma Public Health’s manager of environmental health Chris Spooney said the test results are shared with APH and the PUC.

Article content “Wastewater is a new data source and part of the purpose of this early work is to determine how this information can be helpful for local decision making” Spooney said. “APH and the PUC will be working together with other jurisdictions that are further along with the surveillance program to determine the best use of the data and whether it can inform public health action.” Cleaves said she anticipates Public Health Ontario to monitor the data collected and tested from all the sites and upload the results to a central repository which will make the results available to all the stakeholders. “The PUC is happy to be involved in the surveillance testing and work in collaboration with APH and the city on this project,” she said. Mayor Christian Provenzano told city council he learned of the local participation when the motion was presented to the agenda review committee and felt it important to inform the public about the city’s participation. Gardi agreed. “I think we have fared well through COVID-19 but I believe this partnership would be a supplementary measure to be as proactive as we can,” especially noting the quickly spreading variants of COVID.

