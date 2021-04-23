PUC pays fine

Article content

PUC is paying a $20,000 fine and a further $25,000 to a social service agency as a result of a move that saw electricity cut off to customers before they should have.

The Ontario Energy Board is reporting that more than 3600 disconnection notices were sent out before they should have been under existing legislation. In effect, 303 customers power was cut off and 178 were charged reconnection fees.

Customers will receive refunds for reconnectioon fees they were forced to pay based on the error that occurred between May 1, 1999 and Nov. 14, 2019.

The Ontario Energy Board said the PUC failed to tell customers about the availability of its arrears payment agreement and should have provided proper notice to customers before disconnecting the service.

PUC has agreed to correct matter.