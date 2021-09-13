‘Purrfect' rescue after Sault kitchen fire
Article content
A firefighter carries a cat from a multi-unit dwelling at 18 Herrick St., the scene of a kitchen fire at suppertime Monday. There were no injuries and the many cats that reside at the residence were reportedly removed safely. Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire. Its cause was cooking related. At least four Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services vehicles responded, as well as one ambulance.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
‘Purrfect' rescue after Sault kitchen fire Back to video
Advertisement
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.