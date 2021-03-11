





RBC downtown and west branches to move north Scott Simon, the regional vice president of RBC Northern Ontario district says the consolidation is to create more opportunities in the market and sees a bright future for Sault Ste. Marie.

Article content RBC is closing its downtown and west-end branches and amalgamating them into a new state-of-the-art building at the city’s north end. Construction on the new building, at Great Northern Road and Second Line, is currently underway and the move is expected to take place July 19, 2021, said Scott Simon, RBC’s regional vice president of Northern Ontario. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RBC downtown and west branches to move north Back to video The move will not result in any job losses, but may include attrition, offering some of the 25 staff members opportunity for career advancement, he said. The new location will effectively close the Queen Street (main) RBC branch and the Second Line/Korah Road branch and move them into the new state-of-the-art building. “We see future growth in Sault Ste. Marie and while our competition is closing, we are preparing for that future growth and developing opportunities in the market,” Simon said. “We want to be where the city is growing and where are clients are coming from.”

Article content A similar new building has also been added in Sudbury’s Hanmer/Valley East area. The move has nothing to do with the pandemic or the fact that some employees are now utilizing work-from-home options, Simon said. “While there is more then ever work-at-home options as a result of the pandemic, this is growth we saw in the community and with the larger retail sector moving to Great Northern Road,” he said. Traditionally, financial institutions have always situated themselves in the heart of a community’s downtown, and that holds true for Sault Ste. Marie. “But that’s not the future of the financial service industry or banking in general,” Simon said. “We remain the largest employer of any bank in Sault Ste. Marie and some of our partners work from home, there are lots of digital channels developed as the industry has changed.” Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO Rory Ring said he understands the RBC decision from a business perspective but called it disappointing to see another entity leave the downtown core. “It goes to show you that a lot of people were sent home to work with the pandemic and we are transitioning to a more at-home workforce,” Ring said. Financial institutions bring people and businesses downtown and while RBC is not the first institution to move away from downtown, it’s another struggle that downtown businesses are going to have to face. “The nature of office space is going to be changed forever as a result of the pandemic,” Ring said. “Maybe there is some potential to fill that spot with a business that has moved here from elsewhere.”

Article content The Sault Ste. Marie real estate market has been hot in recent months with residential homes on the market quickly and some selling for thousands of dollars above an asking price. The move signals that people are moving to smaller communities and away from the large urban centres like Toronto, partly due to the newer work-from-home experience. Some businesses have also chosen to downsized or reduced office space allowing employees to work from home and that may be a new trend that will last for some time, especially in communities with high commercial rents. The new RBC building will include full-scale wicket banking for residential and business needs. It will house 11 offices, drive-through ATM’s, three inside ATM’s and more touch screen options for banking needs, Simon said. Customers are to be notified about the change by way of letters in the coming weeks. A virtual information session on the change will also take place on April 21 at 6 p.m. for customers affected by the change. “We will work with out clients individually to ensure that they are connected and taken care by our advisors,” Simon said. While Sault Ste. Marie’s demographics may at first blush seem to be an issue with more digital banking options, Simon disagrees. He said about 70 per cent of clients, including seniors are using digital channels for their banking needs. The move away from the Second Line/Korah leaves the west-end of the city without a bank. RBC currently owns the Queen Street building and it will eventually be sold, he said. RBC does not own the Second Line/Korah branch, nor will it own the new location. “While we’re sad to leave downtown and the Second Line/Korah branch because we’ve been there a long time, we are sure this will better meet our client’s needs,” he said. The Wellington/Lake Street branch will not be affected by the change. It will continue its operations at that location. “We are super excited about the new opening and we believe in the growth potential for RBC and its existing and new clients,” he said.

