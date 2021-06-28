Refused to comply with demand: Police

Article content

Around 12:55 a.m. Sunday officers report they observed a vehicle drive left of the centre lane while travelling on North Street and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, police report they developed grounds to believe his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested.

Officers say they requested the accused to provide breath samples but he refused. Further investigation revealed he is a suspended driver.

Adam Kilpatrick, of West Kelowna, B.C., is charged with refusing to comply with a demand, operation while prohibited and driving while under suspension. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.