Report recommends Northern Ontario follow B.C.'s lead for unorganized areas

Article content It’s time to reorganized the unorganized Northern Ontario unincorporated areas, a new report from the Northern Policy Institute concludes. A dozen recommendations outlined in Anthony Noga’s report called Time to Reorganize: Why Northern Ontario Should Follow BC’s Lead in Local Governance, centre on developing regional districts in Ontario, similar to a system developed in British Columbia more than 50 years ago. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Report recommends Northern Ontario follow B.C.'s lead for unorganized areas Back to video It’s also recommended that the regional districts be flexible and adaptable to manage the unique circumstances of each region but increase service levels and lower costs and create relationships between municipal, unincorporated and First Nations communities. “Ninety-three per cent of Northern Ontario’s landmass falls into unincorporated areas,” said Charles Cirtwill, President and CEO of NPI, “BC has delivered significant improvements through their Regional Districts. This shouldn’t be ignored. Ontario should be looking at a solution that improves governance, enhances investment and population attraction, controls costs over time, and delivers sustainable services.”

Article content It can be argued that unincorporated areas often see problems ranging from who pays for local services to who decides what services get but each area has its own issues that must be dealt with, Noga says in his report. On the other hand, municipal governments counter that residents in unorganized townships often use their services and facilities without paying the taxes that are used on their upkeep. They also argue that the higher property taxes can then make their community a less attractive place to live with others choosing to reside in lower-tax unincorporated areas. The B.C. solution transformed the unincorporated areas into regional districts described as a loose federation of municipalities with a two-tiered government system that improved governance and managing service issues and economic development on their own without being merged into nearby municipalities. A weighted regional governance system would help determine whether additional services would be provided and at what costs. Noga notes that fire protection is the most important and readily-available service provided to unincorporated townships followed by recreation, emergency telecommunications, and street or area lighting. Garbage collection, sewage, water supply and roads fall down the area of importance in many jurisdictions. While the move to a regional government model would take time, it would result in more services offered to the unorganized areas and bring down some of the costs associated with those regions, including higher priced electricity.

Article content The report’s recommendations suggest regional districts “should have few prescribed responsibilities and many permitted responsibilities” to accommodate the North’s diversity and communities should continue to have significant leeway within the regional district to determine the services it wants for its area. It’s also regional districts be used as a “forum” to facilitate dialogue between the area and find workable solutions that may be beneficial to the communities and be less costly. A governance system with a board of directors and developing its own voting system must be developed and boundaries should align with “functional geographies” instead of current census division boundaries. Updates should also be made to the Northern Services Board Act and the Municipal Property Assessment Corp. and municipal performance measurements should be enhanced for the regional districts. Noga conducts a case study of Terrace Bay, Schreiber, Pawgwasheeng (Pays Plat) and Rossport in his report. “Regional districts would improve the total operating environment surrounding unincorporated areas by providing more services where desired, facilitating inter-local cooperation and improving efficiency and effectiveness by matching service delivery provision with the scale and production method best suited to that particular case,” the report states. “In addition, regional districts could manage fringe area issues in ways that other remedies cannot – specifically, through land-use planning and establishing service areas that align tax rates more closely with benefits.” Noga is a former Labour Market Analyst at the North Superior Workforce Planning Board who grew up in Thunder Bay’s rural outskirts.

