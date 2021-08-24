Road closed for roadwork

Article content

Road work will be underway on Adeline Avenue railway crossing between McNabb Street and Trunk Road on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The temporary road closure will be in place until Thursday, Aug. 26. The closure is in place to repair a section of the railway at Adeline Avenue.

Constructions signs will be in place to signify the road closure and directional information will be posted. Motorists are asked to obey all signs and be cautious of the area.