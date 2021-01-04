Robbery charge

Article content

A man was charged Sunday after police say the accused attended a business in the 200 block of Bay Street, selected approximately $275 worth of items and left without attempting to pay.

Security staff attempted to stop the accused from leaving and he threatened them, police say. One security employee sustained minor injuries trying to apprehend the accused.

Security was able to gain control of the accused. Police were notified and, upon arrival, arrested the accused. Thomas Agawa, 29, is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000. He was held for bail court.