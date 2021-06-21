Robbery charge
A man was charged after police say that around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, individuals observed the accused stealing wire from their backyard in the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue. When they confronted him, he threatened them with a hatchet and fled the area.
Officers located the accused around 9:04 a.m. and he was arrested. At the time of arrest the accused was in possession of an e-bike that was reported stolen Friday, police say.
Jake Nicholson, 24, is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of recognizance. He was held for bail court.