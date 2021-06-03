Robbery charges laid

Article content

A man has been charged with robbery after a woman was struck multiple times and robbed of $400 in property from her.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. June 2 on Old Garden River Road.

The accused and victim were known to each other.

The man was found about two hours later.

Wayne Quesnel, 55, is charged with robbery.

He is to appear in court July 5.