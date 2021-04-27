Romano announces new post-secondary internship program
The internships will include an initial target of up to 100 spaces in the intellectual property stream will be offered through Mitacs, a national non-profit organization that builds partnerships to support industrial and social innovation in Canada.
Article content
The provincial government wants to see its Made in Ontario innovations, products and ideas grow.
Ross Romano, Sault Ste. Marie MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities, announced Tuesday that about 900 post-secondary student internships will be offered to help businesses, start-ups and new entrepreneurial companies grow.
Romano announces new post-secondary internship program Back to video
“This program, the first of its kind in Ontario, will meet the needs of local employers by helping them build solid business strategies that can protect their intellectual property,” Romano said. “It will also ensure post-secondary students gain real world experience during their studies so they can make an immediate impact in the workforce.”
He said that intellectual property is becoming increasingly important in Ontario and is important to protect the innovation of products and intellectual property created in Ontario.
Romano said he doesn’t want to see the intellectual property be taken elsewhere around the world.
Advertisement
Article content
“This will help us compete in the future economy,” Romano said.
The internships will include an initial target of up to 100 spaces in the intellectual property stream will be offered through Mitacs, a national non-profit organization that builds partnerships to support industrial and social innovation in Canada.
The program is designed to help innovators build in-house capacity, knowledge and expertise, while businesses receive value from made-in-Ontario intellectual property.
The program will also contribute to Ontario’s economic recovery, resiliency and growth, Romano said.
It will include partnerships with five Ontario university law schools, MyTax and business.
“Fostering the skills and knowledge needed to promote and protect made-in-Ontario intellectual property is one of the most important actions we can take to help legal professionals contribute to the economy of the future,” said Attorney General Doug Downey.
The announcement is part of $39.5-million the government announced in the provincial budget to create up to 8,000 paid internships and upskilling opportunities for post-secondary students, postdoctoral fellows and recent graduates.
The announcement follows the Ontario government’s July 2020 first Intellectual Property Action Plan.
Experts say the creation of a robust IP policy will help protect home-grown ideas and prioritize the commercialization of IP related products to fuel Ontario’s innovation ecosystem.