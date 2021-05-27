SAH accepts critical care patients from Manitoba

Article content

Sault Area Hospital has received two patients with COVID-19 from Manitoba and expects to continue receiving more patients, depending on critical care capacity at the hospital.

SAH is one of several Northern Ontario hospitals that has now accepted patients from Manitoba to help relieve that province’s bursting health-care system.

Manitoba is now experiencing what could be deemed the height of its third wave of COVID-19, with high volumes of patients being transferred to ICU units.

Two patients were transferred earlier this week to Sault Ste. Marie. Others have been transferred to Sudbury, North Bay and Thunder Bay. Saskatchewan is also accepting Manitoba’s patients.

The transfer is not unusual based on long-standing agreements between the facilities, said Brandy Sharp Young, SAH manager of communications and media services.

“The health-care system and health-care providers in Northwestern Ontario have a unique, long-standing relationship with the health-care system and health-care providers in Manitoba due to proximity,” she said.