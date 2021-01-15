SAH refuses to expand on hospital head’s travels

Article content continued
The Ministry of Health, when asked by the Sault Star if it has specific guidelines regarding travel for high-level, health-care employees during the pandemic, essentially echoed the Chief Medical Officer of Health’s recommendations to all Ontarians that travel out of province should be limited to “essential purposes only” and that individuals and families who arrive or return to Ontario should self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.
The ministry was asked, but did not indicate, if it was aware of this situation and, if so, planned to look into it.
Meanwhile, two more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
One case is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and the other is from Central and East Algoma, Algoma Public Health said Friday afternoon.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138 since March. Thirty-three cases are active as of late Friday afternoon.
One individual was tested Tuesday, the other Wednesday.
One caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other caught novel coronavirus.
Both are self-isolating. There has been one reported hospitalization and no deaths here.
Ontario reported 2,998 new COVID cases Friday.
Toronto reported 800, Peel 618, York 250, Waterloo 161, Niagara 153, Windsor-Essex 148, Hamilton 138, Ottawa 133, Durham 113 and Halton 81.
There were 100 additional deaths announced Friday, although 46 of those occurred earlier in the pandemic in Middlesex-London but were not been recorded due to a data issue, officials said.
Of the new deaths, 45 were in LTC residents.
B.C. health officials said Friday 536 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 59,608 since the start of the pandemic. B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday seven more people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The death toll from the disease now sits at 1,038 in British Columbia.
– with files from Postmedia Network and the Canadian Press
jougler@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler