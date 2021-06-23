





Article content Sault Area Hospital received nearly $24 million from the province to help its coffers cushion the blow of “significant unplanned” expenditures due to the impact of COVID-19. Ministry of Health announced earlier it planned to provide hospitals with relief for non-ministry lost revenue as a result of the pandemic, as well as “some dollars to help with cash flows.” The province’s total allotment to SAH was just under $23.8 million. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SAH gleans $24M in provincial pandemic funding Back to video As anticipated, for the year ending March 31, SAH reported a deficit from hospital operations. The figure rang in at $4.4 million compared to last year’s surplus of $700,000. “The resulting deficit for the year was primarily due to other, onetime expenditures the hospital incurred,” hospital board member Lisa Bell-Murray told Monday’s SAH annual general meeting. Earlier, the hospital cited such factors as increased expenses through limited use of board rooms, expanded capacity, unbudgeted beds that have opened, “hot and cold areas,” specifically during Wave 1, and limited use of waiting rooms, for the shortfall.

Article content In addition to these funding programs, MOH is also permitting hospitals to redirect unused funding from certain programs toward COVID-19 costs, revenue losses and other budgetary pressures through a broad-based funding reconciliation. “While the MOH has provided guidance with respect to the maximum amount of funding potentially available to the hospital, as well as criteria for eligibility and revenue recognition, this guidance continues to evolve and is subject to revision and clarification subsequent to the time of approval of these financial statements,” states the independent auditor’s report for the year ended March 31, 2021. The ministry has also indicated that all funding related to COVID-19 is subject to “review and reconciliation,” with the potential for adjustments during the subsequent fiscal year. According to the report, management’s estimate of MOH revenue for COVID-19 is based on the most recent guidance provided by the ministry and the impacts of COVID-19 on the hospital’s operations, revenues and expenses. As a result of management’s estimation process, the hospital has determined a range of “reasonably possible” amounts considered to be “realistic, supportable and consistent” with provincial guidance. “However, given the potential for future changes to funding programs that could be announced by the MOH, the hospital has recognized revenue related to COVID-19 based on the lower end of the range,” the report reads. “Any adjustments to management’s estimate of MOH revenues will be reflected in the hospital’s financial statements in the year of settlement.”

Article content MOH funding for COVID-19 recognized as revenue in the current year: — Funding for incremental COVID-19 operating expenses, $9.5 million; — Broad-based funding reconciliation for other eligible costs and revenue losses, $4.3 million; — Pandemic pay funding, $3.3 million; — Funding for revenue losses resulting from COVID-19, $2.5 million; — Temporary physician funding, $2.1 million; — COVID-19 laboratory funding, $1.1 million; — COVID-19 assessment centre funding $1.1 million. In addition to the above numbers, the hospital has also recognized a little more than $1 million in MOH funding for COVID-19 related capital expenditures, which has been recorded as an addition to deferred capital contributions during the year. March’s provincial budget contained $6.7 billion for pandemic-related measures, including $1 billion for the COVID-19 vaccine effort and an additional $2.3 billion for testing and contact tracing this year. Hospitals and long-term care were to receive money aimed directly at easing pandemic pressures while overall heath funding was being hiked to $69.8 billion, up from $66.7 billion the previous year. Hospitals were to see an additional $1.8 billion and long-term care was to receive $650 million this year to address demands placed on both sectors by the pandemic, the budget indicated. According to the Ontario Hospital Association, the combined hospital sector net deficit for April to November 2020 was $521 million, inclusive of expenses, lost revenue, and balanced budget plans not implemented due to COVID-19. The association says that in order to remain “financially whole,” Ontario hospitals require reimbursement for all COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue, funding to help manage the provincial backlog of surgeries and an increase to base funding of 4.3 per cent, or $860 million, to account for labour costs, growth, and additional volumes. jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

