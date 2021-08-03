SAH head Hansson steps down
Hospital mum on details, VP Silvano will head facility for short term
Sault Area Hospital president and CEO Wendy Hansson has stepped down.
The hospital confirmed to The Sault Star Hansson and Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility parted ways Tuesday, but would not discuss details, citing it a personnel matter.
Officials are in the process of planning recruitment efforts to replace Hansson.
For the next two weeks, Sault Area Hospital’s vice-president and chief financial officer, Lil Silvano, will serve at the helm.
“And that’s as far out as I know the schedule at this time,” Brandy Sharp Young, SAH manager of communications and media services, told the Sault Star Tuesday afternoon.
“So, I think it will be dependent on decisions made by the board of directors and the senior leadership team.”
Hansson, originally from Sault Ste. Marie, took the top post at SAH in July 2019. She had most recently served as vice-president of quality and innovation and chief transformation office for Providence Health Care/St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.
As recently as June, Hansson discussed how well SAH and the region’s health-care community dealt with the challenges of COVID-19.
“And little did we know what lay ahead” when hospital brass held their first meeting in February 2020 to discuss the novel coronavirus, Hansson told the SAH annual general meeting, held virtually.
“But what I can tell you is that great teams, great organizations, great communities, band together during times of crisis,” Hansson said. “And that is exactly what the SAH team, the community and our region, has done.”
Hansson spoke of bonds with area Indigenous communities and how, prior to the pandemic, she had reached out to Indigenous communities that SAH serves in Algoma, and how the hospital has now “stepped back into the work.”
Hansson found herself in hot water in early 2021 when it became known she travelled during the pandemic to visit her immediate family in British Columbia and attended prearranged medical appointments with clinicians with whom she has had “long-standing relationships.”
Algoma Public Health had been advising all Ontarians to stay home as much as possible, with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members.
And the provincial government had recently imposed stricter lockdown measures in response to a surge of coronavirus cases and the corresponding pressure this was putting on hospital resources.
Sault Area Hospital’s board chair, Sharon Kirkpatrick, reported she was aware and “supportive” of Hansson’s travel arrangements, given the separation from Hansson’s immediate family and for medical purposes.
