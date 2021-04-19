SAH launches COVID-19 Assessment Centre online booking

Article content

The Sault Ste. Marie COVID-19 Assessment Centre has launched online booking for COVID-19 tests. Appointments can be booked through the SAH website at www.sah.on.ca.

Sault Area Hospital asks that the public book COVID-19 testing appointments online if possible.

The Sault Ste. Marie Assessment Centre will only test those who fall within the Ontario provincial guidelines. Testing for COVID-19 is open to persons over two who are:

— showing COVID-19 symptoms;

— have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

— residents or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit;

— eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing effort directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

If not able to book an appointment online, contact the Sault Ste. Marie Assessment Centre at (705) 759-3434, ext. 7152. The centre is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.