SAH launches COVID-19 Assessment Centre online booking
The Sault Ste. Marie COVID-19 Assessment Centre has launched online booking for COVID-19 tests. Appointments can be booked through the SAH website at www.sah.on.ca.
Sault Area Hospital asks that the public book COVID-19 testing appointments online if possible.
The Sault Ste. Marie Assessment Centre will only test those who fall within the Ontario provincial guidelines. Testing for COVID-19 is open to persons over two who are:
— showing COVID-19 symptoms;
— have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;
— residents or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit;
— eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing effort directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.
If not able to book an appointment online, contact the Sault Ste. Marie Assessment Centre at (705) 759-3434, ext. 7152. The centre is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.
Although the Sault Ste. Marie COVID19 Centre has increased staffing, is continues to experience higher than normal call volumes and call wait times due to increased contact tracing demands in our community. Callers can expect a delay of at least one hour, SAH says.
Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 19 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,299 new cases in Toronto, 926 in Peel Region and 577 in York Region.
The Health Department is reporting that 2,202 people are hospitalized with the disease, although the government notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data.
There are 755 people in intensive care and 516 on ventilators.
— with files from The Canadian Press