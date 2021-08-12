SAH Patient and Family Advisory Council members sought

Sault Area Hospital (SAH) seeks members of the community to join its Patient and Family Advisory Council(s).

The council’s goal is to improve the patient experience by ensuring that health care staff and patients work together as partners in care, SAH says.

SAH is looking for individuals who have recent experience in the following areas of health care:

— Algoma Regional Renal Program;

— Algoma District Cancer Program;

— Mental Health and Addictions Program;

— Emergency Department;

— Hospital wide;

— Resource pool.

Councils are a “key” contributor to the hospital’s ability to achieve the “highest quality” of patient outcomes. By “actively” listening to patients and families, the council can address patient experience and help implement “positive” change and process improvement throughout hospital operations, the hospital says.

Applicants are required to have had a recent interaction with hospital services, ideally within the past year. Services may include being an inpatient, outpatient, caregiver/family member, or loved one of a patient.

“We are looking for people who are willing to be open, honest and committed to providing meaningful and thoughtful input to improving the patient experience at SAH,” said SAH in a release.

Over the past five years, the hospital has grown the advisory program and now has upwards of 80 patient and family advisors volunteering in various capacities across the organization.

Online application: https://sah.on.ca/patients/patient-and-family-advisory-program/how-to-apply/

To learn more about the Patient and Family Advisory Council or apply, visit https://www.sah.on.ca/patients/patient-and-family-advisory-program/ or contact Laura Tenhagen at 705-759-3434, ext. 6908, or via email at TenhagenLa@sah.on.ca.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.