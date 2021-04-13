





Article content Sault Area Hospital says it has not been notified of any requests for staff deployment. A memo from Ontario Health last week asked hospitals to identify staff who may be redeployed to other sites if necessary, and Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday the government is exploring its options to boost hospital capacity and staffing levels as COVID-19 variants of concern wreak havoc on the province. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SAH staff to stay put — for now Back to video It is anticipated that if any such request were made to SAH, there would be a 48-hour window to respond, said Rose Calibani, the hospital’s public affairs officer. She told the Sault Star Tuesday that SAH has supported other organizations over the course of the pandemic by daily teleconference, virtual visits and outreach visits and assessments, on occasions such as long-term care outbreaks “in our home community.” “We will explore the requests fully if they arise,” she said. Ontario reported 3,670 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 15 more deaths linked to the virus, with 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 613 in Peel Region, and 519 in York Region.

Article content There are 214 new cases in Ottawa and 196 in Durham Region. Tuesday’s data are based on nearly 42,200 completed tests. Algoma Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 279 since March. Forty-one cases were active as of Tuesday. The Ministry of Health says that there are 1,822 people in hospital because of COVID-19. There are 626 in an intensive-care unit and 422 on a ventilator. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s the chief public health officer, also reports today that there are a record number of COVID-19 patients in Canada’s intensive care units. She says an average of 970 people have been in ICUs over the last week, and the highest seven-day average previously was 880 in mid-January. Ontario hospitals will start ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures to ensure they have the capacity to treat more COVID-19 patients. The province said the various measures will eventually help create between 700 and 1,000 ICU beds to treat the rising number of patients. Hospitals in Northern Ontario are exempt from cancelling non-urgent procedures, but last week’s Health Ontario memo indicated facilities should prepare to ramp down quickly in the near future. SAH says that, generally, southern Ontario patients in equal need of elective surgery and non-urgent procedures will wait for the surgeon/ physician that has prepared them for their procedure.

Article content “We have not been alerted that any non-elective patients will come to SAH, as a result,” Calibani said. Ramping down non-urgent procedures here, Calibani said, would mean direct contact with any and all patients booked for an elective procedure or surgery. During the first COVID-19 wave, SAH continued to complete cancer surgery and those cases considered urgent/emergent. “All elective procedures were rebooked once we were able to re-open,” Calibani said, adding physicians and surgeons regularly reviewed those patients waiting for priority and rebooking. “At this time, we have been able to clear the majority of our wait lists from the first provincewide closures,” Calibani said. Critical care officials participate in a daily provincewide call that determines where ICU patients may go and, to date, SAH says it has not been asked to receive ICU patients from southern Ontario. Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility has taken patients bypassed from Northeastern Ontario as Thunder Bay has had a full ICU. “This is a usual occurrence for surge capacity at any time – not just through the pandemic phases,” Calibani said. To support such efforts, SAH approved to expand its critical care capacity should there be a surge of patients impacting the ICU department. — with files from Postmedia Network and The Canadian Press jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

