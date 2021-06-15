SAH to install new parking system; no rate increases
Could benefit Tracy’s Dream charity
Sault Area Hospital will install a new parking system during the week of June 21, which it says features more parking pass and credit/debit tap payment options.
There will be no rate increases at this time, the hospital says, and the current rate of $6 per exit remains unchanged.
The “upgraded” parking system will provide additional pass options, allowing patients, visitors, and families to choose the “best” rate that meets their needs.
SAH has introduced a 24-hour pass, allowing for unlimited exits in a 24-hour period, which the hospital says will be “very helpful” to those who need to attend the hospital multiple times in a single day. Rates for five-day and 10-day passes are being reduced by $10 and $15, respectively.
Revenue generated from hospital parking fees is used for patient care and put toward the purchase of capital equipment and projects, infrastructure, clinical research, and day-to-day operations, such as facility maintenance.
Payment options have been expanded to now include debit and credit cards. There will be four “pay-onfoot” stations located at SAH’s main public entrances to validate the parking receipts with cash, debit, or credit. The gates will also allow payment by debit or credit tap if those leaving the hospital forget to stop at a pay-on-foot station.
Parking passes (24-hour, five-day, 10-day, 30-day, and monthly) can be purchased at pay stations any time of the day, seven days per week. Installation of the new system begin will begin Monday and is expected to be complete by June 25.
Gates will be open during the week of installation.
Tracy’s Dream, a Sault Ste. Marie charity that assists cancer patients shoulder Sault Area Hospital parking fees when receiving treatment, will see some adjustments to processes but will experience “minimal” disruptions, says Dennis Dinelle, whose late wife, Tracy, adopted an activist role following her 2012 cancer diagnosis, and was instrumental in the charity’s launch.
“One of the “pluses,” Dinelle said, is the creation of five- and 10-day passes that don’t need to be used consecutively, “which is really good.”
“And they’ve the lowered prices on those,” he added. “So we’re probably going to be utilizing the five- and 10-day passes more than anything.”